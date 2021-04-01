Star Wars has all its fans around the world excited after all the series and movies announced during Disney Investor Day 2020. The titles will expand the fictional universe created by George Lucas in the 70s, but one already gives something to talk about in the social media.

Is about The bad batch, the new animated series from Dave Filoni (co-creator of The mandalorian, Star wars: clone wars and Rebels). As we see in the exciting preview, the production will arrive on Disney Plus on May 4, the Day of Star Wars in which fans cry: “May the Force be with you.”

As for the plot, it is known that the story is located after the end of The clone wars, when Order 66 is executed by the Emperor. In this panorama, the protagonism falls on Clone Force 99, a squad of, originally, four clones that do not stand out precisely for their obedience, but for their great effectiveness in combat.

The life of the group (Crosshair, Wrecker, Tech, Hunter and Echo) changes from one day to the next when they disobey the slogan to exterminate the Jedi. From that moment on, the five members of the team have to fend for themselves and deal with all kinds of threatening situations.

Everything seems to indicate that the fearsome Wilhuff Tarkin will be his greatest threat. Among the rest of the characters that stand out are Captain Rex, Saw Guerrera and Fennec Shand.