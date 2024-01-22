LucasFilm released a new trailer for The Bad Batch, the Star Wars series dedicated to the rebel clones. There third season It also has a release date: February 21, 2024. Three episodes will arrive on that day, with the others following weekly, with some episodes released in pairs.
Here they are official publication dates of the episodes of Season 3 of Star Wars The Bad Batch, with episode name in English:
- February 21: Episode 1 (“Confined”), Episode 2 (“Paths Unknown”), Episode 3 (“Shadows of Tantiss”)
- February 28: Episode 4 (“A Different Approach”)
- March 6: Episode 5 (“The Return”)
- March 13: Episode 6 (“Infiltration”), Episode 7 (“Extraction”)
- March 20: Episode 8 (“Bad Territory”)
- March 27: Episode 9 (“The Harbinger”)
- April 3: Episode 10 (“Identity Crisis”), Episode 11 (“Point of No Return”)
- April 10: Episode 12 (“Juggernaut”)
- April 17: Episode 13 (“Into the Breach”)
- April 24: Episode 14 (“Flash Strike”)
- May 1: Episode 15 (“The Cavalry Has Arrived”)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, who are they?
The Star Wars saga is vast and perhaps some may not have a clear idea of who the members of the Bad Batch are. First introduced in the animated series The Clone Warsare “defective” clones who have thus obtained special abilities which makes them perfect for missions in which it is necessary to think differently.
With the arrival of theOrder 66, the Bad Batch deserts and does not betray the Jedi and begins to live in hiding, bringing with them a female clone, Omega. The team experiences various adventures, which intersect with the plans of the Empire and the Rebels.
#Star #Wars #Bad #Batch #season #release #date #series
Leave a Reply