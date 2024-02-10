Disney and LucasFilm have released a new trailer by the way final season of Star Wars The Bad Batch. This is a short one-minute clip showing one of the protagonists of the series, Crosshair, while he is in confinement.

The video, which you find below, begins with Omega – other main characters of the series – who he talks to Crosshair, telling him that she has only just come to him as there are too many guards watching over her. Omega tries to convince him to escape, but Crosshair has given up and tells her to leave before she causes trouble for both of them.

Those who have seen previous seasons will remember what Crosshair was like captured and imprisoned and that the rest of the team is coming to save him.