Star Wars: The Acolytethe TV series set fifty years before the events of The Phantom Menace, it will be released on the Disney+ streaming platform this summeraccording to what was reported by Collider.

During the Star Wars Celebration it was announced that The Acolyte would be released in 2024, but the producers did not provide further details regarding the show, in which we will follow the story of a former Jedi padawan and her master.

The Acolyte presents itself as a particularly interesting project due to its connection with the High Republic, a setting that until now it was never shown on screen and lived through the side stories of the Star Wars universe.