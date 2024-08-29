Not long ago, some news was given that was somewhat unfortunate for some and joyful for others, since Disney confirmed the cancellation of the series Star Wars: The Acolytewhich has not been liked for various reasons, but one of the most specific was the lack of a good story. This not only led to the removal of the opportunity to release a second season, but also the merchandise was removed from stores, something that sounds more like a total purge that this series ever existed for the streaming service.

Actors like Lee Jung-jae and Manny Jacinto They expressed their disappointment at the decision, highlighting that this series became the first live action production of Star Wars to be cancelled, a fact that surprised many. However, Amandla Stenberg, The protagonist of the series did not share the same feeling of surprise, because in some way she already saw it coming.

Through a message on Instagram, Stenberg said the cancellation was not unexpected. The actress, who played Osha and Mae in the series Disney+pointed directly to the hatred and intolerance of a sector of the fandom as the main reason behind the drastic decision of LucasfilmAccording to her, since the series was announced, the production was subject to an avalanche of prejudices and conservative attacks, even before anything concrete about the series was shown.

She was direct in pointing out that racism within the fan community Star Wars played a crucial role in the series’ demise. “It’s not a big surprise,” she said, stressing that the discredit the series faced since its announcement was devastating. The actress had previously criticised the franchise’s fans in a music video, where she made fun of their behaviour, which, according to her, also contributed to the escalation of attacks against the show.

This case is not isolated in the entertainment industry, where the phenomenon of cancellations on streaming platforms has become an alarming trend. In recent years, many productions have been removed from catalogues before even having the opportunity to establish themselves, reflecting an increasingly volatile and challenging environment for new series and films.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: Compared to the other series that have come out, I never felt like watching The Acolyte. We’ll have to wait and see if Disney ends up removing the show from the catalog or if it becomes famous for its morbidity and thus gains more views.