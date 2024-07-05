The Acolyte, the new Star Wars series available for streaming on Disney+, is undergoing a bombardment of negative reviews which showrunner Leslye Headland has called worrying but predictable . “Oh yeah. Everyone knows what a review bombardment is. When the show first came out, my agent was like, ‘OK, with the reviews…’ and I was like, ‘Does anyone take them seriously anymore?'” Headland told Collider.

The reasons

Review bombing is a practice that has emerged in recent years in which groups of people mobilize against a certain work, usually a film or video game, with the aim of damaging its sales. The Acolyte has been subjected to the practice almost since the very beginning because of how handles the mythology of the Jedi and in particular for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ themes.

On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, the show currently has a score of 83% from critics, but only 14% from viewers. The Last Jedi, the second film in the third Star Wars trilogy, was also hit with negative reviews upon its release in 2017.

“I understand the purpose of the review bombing: the average viewer looks at the site and thinks, ‘Oh, the audience rating is really low,'” Headland continued. “But I think that Anyone who is part of the Star Wars fandom already knows what this means. So I guess it might affect people who are completely new to the fandom and are thinking about watching the show. But then again, word of mouth has always worked for my work, so I don’t know if… I think that, while it’s worrying, it’s basically to be expected, given that Behind the scenes we all know what it’s about.“

The Acolyte is a series that tells a story set about 100 years before The Phantom Menace, the first film, chronologically speaking, in the Skywalker saga. It follows the adventures of Osha (Amandla Stenberg) who must investigate some murders linked to the Jedi.