













Star Wars The Acolyte reveals its first trailer and release date on Disney Plus









After a considerable wait, Disney and Lucasfilm finally released the first trailer for the series Star Wars The Acolyte which will be released through the service Disney Plus next June 4, 2024.

During the first trailer that you will see below we have some Padawans training while a teacher asks them to close their eyes to concentrate. From there we see how the children begin to see something more thanks to strength and we get an idea of ​​what awaits us in Star Wars The Acolyte.

From there we have a duel between what is a Jedi master who faces a murderer who seems to already have several victims. From there we jump to the different scenarios that will be waiting for us throughout the adventure, as well as a potential investigation of everything that is happening.

This series is supposed to take place in the era of the Old Republic where the Jedi Knights did their job without much problem or the threats were not so complicated.

What do you think of this first trailer? Do you think it fully meets the fans' expectations?

Who will be in charge of Star Wars: The Acolyte?

According to the information available, Leslye Headland (best known for her work on Russian Doll), is the showrunner of Star Wars: The Acolyte which premieres with two episodes through the Disney Plus service.

Photo: Lucasfilm

Some actors confirmed for this production are: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Carrie-Anne Moss.

What was the first Star Wars movie?

The first Star Wars movie is New Hopewhich is identified as episode IV of the saga and tells the story of how the Empire pursues the Rebels who obtained the plans that reveal the weak point of their lethal weapon “The Death Star.”

A pair of androids – C3PO and R2D2 manage to escape the clutches of the Empire and one of them has the plans and the mission to find Obi-Wan Kenobi so that he can help Princess Leia Organa. After several dilemmas, the androids end up in the hands of Luke Skywalker, who lives with his aunt and uncle and wants to leave his farm.

A series of events will lead the young Skywalker to meet Obi-Wan Kenobi and have to carry out a rescue mission that includes entering the Death Star and extracting Princess Leia with the help of a smuggler named Han Solo and the Wookiee. Chewbacca.

Many consider the first Star Wars film a period film due to its story and special effects. Technically it marked a generation. Now we'll see if The Acolyte also fulfills that tough mission. You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

