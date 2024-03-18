Disney released the official poster Of Star Wars: The Acolyte also revealing when we will be able to see the series on Disney+: the June 4, 2024 . The Mickey Mouse company also suggested that it should reveal more tomorrow, March 19. A trailer will probably be released, but we are waiting to find out more, given that no suggestions have been given in this regard.

High Republic

The Star Wars: The Acolyte poster

For now, very little is known about Star Wars: The Acolyte, with Lucasarts and Disney having managed to keep the project secret. It is known that the series will be set in the period ofHigh Republica factor that could be important to give a turning point to the saga, telling something new and different.

There official description is about a “mystery-thriller”, set in a galaxy of dark secrets, where the powers of the dark side are emerging, at the end of the High Republic. A padawan reunites with his old master to investigate some crimes, but they will have to confront more sinister things than they thought.

The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss and Margarita Levieva. The series is directed by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll).