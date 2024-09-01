Apparently, the mouse company has withdrawn all official merchandising related to the series from the Disney Storeremoving any reference to it from its website. Searching for the title of the series in the online store no longer brings up any results, and the section dedicated to this series has also disappeared from the side menu.

Until a few days ago, official merchandise from the series, such as t-shirts and sweatshirts, were still available for purchase in official physical stores and online. However, in an unusually quick move, they have completely removed these items from the catalog. This move is especially notable, since in other cases, merchandise from discontinued series or movies usually remains available while supplies last.

The disappearance of this program from the commercial map has been interpreted as a total purge of the project, which has generated speculation about the future of the general franchise. This decision comes shortly after the cancellation of the series, which occurred approximately a month after the broadcast of its last episode in Disney+. Although The Acolyte It started out with good ratings, but these quickly fell, and the final episode became the least watched of any live-action series. Star Wars.

For now the series is still available in Disney+but it may be withdrawn without notice in the coming months.

Via: Disney

Editor’s note: It’s very strange that they want to throw away merchandise from the series as well. At least they only leave the ones available in physical stores until they run out.