Star Wars: The Acolyteone of Lucasfilm’s most recent series for Disney+, has been cancelled after failing to live up to expectations. And now Disney is getting rid of merchandise related to the ill-fated production.

That’s what some fans discovered when they were looking for them at the Disney Store. Overnight, most of the merchandise related to the show disappeared completely.

This happened on August 21, 2024, and when the first report appeared there was no shortage of fans who said that at least two lightsabers still appeared Star Wars: The AcolyteBut not long after they were removed.

We Recommend: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew dazzles with its first trailer.

Now, there are those who say that the merchandise related to this television show would only be available for a limited time. So when Disney saw that the demand for it dropped, they followed the traditional procedure and removed it.

Fountain: Lucasfilm.

It should be noted that the elimination of products from Star Wars: The Acolyte It only happened at the Disney Store, but they are still available in other stores. That is the case of The Stranger’s helmet, which for some is the most iconic item of the series, and can still be purchased on Amazon.

Some fans fear that the removal of the show’s merchandise is a sign of something else, and that is that it, too, will end up being removed from Disney+ in the near future.

This wouldn’t be the first time something like this happens. It happened to the series of Willowanother Disney+ exclusive production from Lucasfilm. The reason behind this type of action is to stop paying royalties to the cast and crew of a show.

Source: Reddit.

What surprises many is that Disney proceeded very quickly with Star Wars: The Acolyte by officially canceling it, while with series like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan There is no similar confirmation. And in the case of Andor their next installment is already on the way.

Apart from Star Wars: The Acolyte We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.