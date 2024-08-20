This year the franchise of Star Wars is not going through its best moment, as not many products related to the brand have come out, and the few that have been broadcast have received many negative reviews, the clearest example is the series of The Acolyte for Disney+In fact, there was some doubt that a second season could be released, and very recently they confirmed bad news for the few users who would have found it interesting.

It is presumed that Lucasfilm chose not to continue with a second season starring Amandla Stenberg sources close to the media say. News of the decision comes more than a month after the eight-episode first season of the series from the creator, director, executive producer and showrunner Lesley Headland He concluded his career in Disney+.

The series got off to a strong start when it launched on June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8 million views on its first day to rank as the biggest series premiere ever. Disney+ this year. The number rose to 11.1 million views worldwide after five days of streaming. But then came the comments from fans and critics, with reviews that were not at all favorable.

Here is the synopsis:

Star Wars: The Acolyte is a television series set in the Star Wars universe, created by Leslye Headland and produced by Lucasfilm for the Disney+ platform. The series is set during the final days of the High Republic, approximately 100 years before the events of the main Star Wars film saga. This period is known for being an era of great expansion and peace in the galaxy, where the Jedi were more numerous and powerful. The Acolyte focuses on the exploration of the dark side of the Force and is expected to explore the origins of the Sith and how they began to re-emerge in the galaxy, which would eventually lead to the events of the prequel trilogy. The term “Acolyte” in Star Wars typically refers to an apprentice or follower of the dark side, suggesting that the series will focus on characters who align with that philosophy.

Remember that the first season is available on Disney+.

Via: Deadline