In recent years, a large amount of content related to starwarshere are included the films of the last trilogy, the series of Mandalorian, Bobba Fett and the next Andor. However, the subject of The Acolyte, one of the programs that has just announced the leading actress, has been brought to the table very little.

Through the official account of the franchise in Twitter it is confirmed that Amanda Sltenberg will be the one who gives life to the main character of the series. For those not aware, the actress has participated in outstanding projects such as Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Please join us in welcoming Amandla Stenberg to the Star Wars galaxy. #TheAcolyte

Join us in welcoming Amandla Stenberg to the the Star Wars galaxy. #TheAcolyte https://t.co/PhriTUdZcv pic.twitter.com/LJp9LeZQik — Star Wars (@starwars) July 22, 2022

The Acolyte comes from the co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland. This is his synopsis:

The Acolyte is a mystery thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of dark secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

For now, no further details have been given about the series, not even an approximate release date, it is only stated that it will arrive at some point in 2022. Although for the fans who have drought of starwarsthe next 3August 1 premieres neither more nor less than Andor in DisneyPlus.

Via: gamespot