Star Wars: The Acolyte was eventually cancelled after one season due to the poor reception the series received from fans. This news made many people happy while Lee Jung-jaethe actor of Maestro Sol in the program; was quite surprised.

Despite the death of his character in season 1, Lee Jung-jae I was hoping that Leslye Headlandthe director of the series, will continue the project.

Source: Disney

“I was also very surprised to hear the news. I sincerely hope that maybe there will be changes in the future. You never know what will happen. I really hope we get to see more stories from Leslye’s second season.“Lee said for Entertainment Weekly hoping for a second season, which we will probably never see.

On the other hand, the director Leslye Headland She was not so surprised by the cancellation, since according to her, they had not given her even a hint of renewal for Star Wars: The Acolytehowever, mentions that it saddens him, because he says he has good ideas for a second season.

We also recommend: Star Wars: The Acolyte disappears from all Disney stores

Skeleton Crew: The next Star Wars project after The Acolyte

After the failure of The Acolyte The next project in line is Skeleton Crewthis will be starring Jude Law and Nick Frost and will tell us the story of 4 children who discover something mysterious on their planet, which will lead them to get lost in a dangerous and strange galaxy.

According to John Watts, the director of Star Wars; he commented “You don’t have to know everything about Star Wars to enjoy the series, you can go in fresh and enjoy the story. But if you’re a Star Wars super fan, there’s plenty for you”

The series will premiere on December 3, 2024 on Disney Plus and will have 8 episodes.

Tell us, what do you think about The AcolyteHave you seen it yet? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.