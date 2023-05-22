Disney World (Florida) has announced that it will close the Star Wars themed hotel called “Galactic Starcruiser“. Opened for only a year, it seems that the interest in this entertainment experience has not convinced the public. Perhaps even the fact that it cost $1,200 a night contributed.

Disney will close the Star Wars hotel on September 30, 2023so if you plan to go to Florida just to spend a night at the Galactic Starcruiser you only have a few months to spare.

If you are unfamiliar with this structure, CNBC describes it as follows: “The Galactic Starcruiser, however, it is more than a hotel. It’s an immersive experience. Travelers spend their time aboard the Halcyon meeting new characters and siding with the light or the dark side.”

Galactic Starcruiser

“The main focus of the story is as follows: You are a passenger on a star cruiser for a two-day voyage. During the journey, a First Order officer and some stormtroopers board the ship to track down Resistance spies. Alongside these villains are spies, musicians, rebels, and reluctant heroes—everything that makes up a Star Wars story. And, of course, some familiar faces appear as well, like Chewbacca, Rey and Kylo Ren.”

“Experience has gotten some of the more high satisfaction rates of guests in Walt Disney World history and has earned a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in the themed entertainment space.”

