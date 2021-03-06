Among the games that were confirmed to arrive on Xbox Game Pass in March, we find several titles that will be added through EA Play. As you well know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have free access to The Vault, the library of free games from the Electronic Arts subscription service. Among the games coming this month, two emerged that were undated. But now, The arrival date of Star Wars Squadrons to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been confirmed.

Star Wars Squadrons is the latest title from EA Motive, which tries to bring back those action and simulation games in space combat set in the Star Wars universe. Being a game with a marked multiplayer character, its arrival in The Vault is one of the best opportunities to improve the participation of new users.

Star Wars Squadrons is updated to include improvements for Xbox Series X | S

The EA Play account on Twitter has been the one who wanted to confirm that the Star Wars Squadrons arrival date at your service is March 18. With this, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to see how it adds to the games they have available thanks to the full subscription from Microsoft. It is in this way that the Star Wars Squadrons arrival date on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, remaining to be resolved the third EA Play game that was confirmed to reach these services.

But far from having to wait with folded arms for an NHL 21 date to be offered, you only have to wait a few days to enjoy this action game, with an important multiplayer look, what is Star Wars Squadrons. Your arrival at the Electronic Arts subscription service will be vital importance so that skirmishes can be more exciting, sAcknowledging that thanks to its link with Xbox Game Pass, the number of users who enjoy the games in the EA Play catalog has multiplied remarkably.

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic STAR WARS ™: Squadrons piloting experience. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person space combat with your squad. Find out what it means to be a pilot in an exciting STAR WARS ™ single-player story.

Its arrival on Xbox Game Pass PC, which has been delaying its rollout since last year with no news on when it may arrive, has yet to be resolved. Sooner or later we will have information about it, as more users will still be able to benefit from this great alliance that allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access EA Play games.