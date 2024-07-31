Furthermore, People magazine revealed for the first time some images from the TV series and these allow us to see a product that is a little reminiscent of the Goonies and ET.

The next Star Wars TV series is called Star Wars Skeleton Crew and now has a release date: the first episode will be available on December 3 on Disney Plus . There will be eight episodes in total.

Star Wars Skeleton Crew photographs

The images shared by People, which you can see below in a tweet shared by the Star Wars Holocron account, show the young characters who will be alongside Jude Law. The scene of the young people on bicycles and simply the idea of ​​a group of children who go on an adventure cannot fail to recall classics like Googies and ET.

Let us remember that a Star Wars Skeleton Crew trailer It had been shown behind closed doors at Star Wars Celebration, but this is the first time that various scenes from the series have been officially and publicly seen.

Law revealed to People that his character, Jod, and the young people are “all in a constant state of confusion, being in danger and being tested,” adding that the show is “very much about working together, overcoming fears and overcoming… maybe your self-image or your weaknesses in order to succeed.”

Additionally, new casting has been revealed: Nick Frost (Paul, The World’s End, Shaun of the Dead) will voice a new droid called SM 33Series co-creator Jon Watts described him as “a rusty, grumpy old droid who reluctantly helps the kids” and added that he is “the first officer of a mysterious ship.”

For what concern younger cast of charactersRavi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kryiana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

Speaking instead of video games and more specifically Star Wars Outlaws: we played it for 4 hours and this is all we found out.