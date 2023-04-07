She was going to be the new jedi hero. Luke Skywalker’s apprentice and heiress. The new star of the franchise Star Wars. The new trilogy settled on Rey’s shoulders, and, above all, the first at Disney. But for actress Daisy Ridley, as she went through with her predecessors Mark Hamill and Hayden Christensen, it wasn’t an easy road. A certain sector on the Internet began to criticize that she was a Mary Sue [término utilizado para las mujeres que tienen cualquier poder injustificable en la ficción]. She responded after months of enduring comments on the networks: “It is a sexist comment. Luke was never told.” Her film career never really exploded after her last film in 2019 (which was also the last for the saga). It’s time to go home. And piss off those fans again.

None of it was felt, even so, as the room of 5,000 people erupted with euphoria, lightsabers raised, as she emerged from behind the curtains announcing her as “the next generation Jedi Master.” It was this Friday at the Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, a great fan event to which EL PAÍS has been invited by Disney. “It has to be King”, a follower was heard shouting before from the public. Ridley left excited without holding back her smile and turning around to the applause to the bars that she created for her character John Williams. She couldn’t say or do much more, but she had returned home to London (where she was born) already Star Wars, which previously recovered reviled figures such as Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), after years of leading a sedentary life on a farm. Once you enter, you will always have a place at these conventions. This is how the protagonists of the three new films, independent of each other, and their three new directors will have to learn it.

Rey Skywalker will be the protagonist of one of the three new films of Star Wars, which, says the head of the franchise Kathleen Kennedy, as George Lucas commanded, will travel to the past, present and future of the saga. With The Last Jedi, the saga will explore a path it has never traveled before: the creation of a new Jedi Order 15 years after the third trilogy and the death of the evil Kylo Ren. Rey will be the teacher of a new group of children padawan in the newly created academy. Now without Han Solo, Luke or Leia, for the first time in the movie saga.

Daisy Ridley as Rey in ‘Star Wars’.

This next film will also mark the time to give space to new voices. Pakistani Sarmeen Obaid-Chinoy wins double Oscar for her documentary shorts saving face and A girl in the river will be the first female director of a film Star Wars. This project is a major challenge for a filmmaker who has already flirted with Disney thanks to her work for the superheroine series. ms marvel. An opening in the face of the attacks by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the midst of a social and economic war with Disney over his speech against “woke culture”, beneficial for a Republican primary.

More experience with projects of this magnitude has James Mangold, responsible for Logan and the fifth installment of Indiana Jones (who is also in London to teach a Harrison Ford about to die in each new chase, when he is not directly digitally rejuvenated). He will be in charge of the second film, which will explore the most distant past of this universe far, far away, that awakening of the Jedi that until now had only been explored in books and comics. Mangold says his goal is to create something biblical, similar to The 10 Commandments, which explores the mythology and origins of this world. 25,000 years before the first movie. Literally: a long long time ago.

The third film will be an extension of the Disney+ universe, with the team of The Mandalorian, Dave Filoni (architect of recent times) and Jon Favreau, taking the reins of a chapter that will culminate the great battle that they develop with the characters of the cartoon and live action series that they have also presented at the convention. His time, The New Republic, will also dot the series Ahsokawhich brings Rosario Dawson’s Jedi and the characters from the cartoon series back to Disney+ this August rebels; and Skeleton Crew, with Jude Law as a past master of turns who accompanies a team of children in a series described as the return to the eighties style of Spielberg’s Amblyn and the Goonies. The director of Spiderman, Jon Watts, takes the reins of the latter, although it will also be the first project of the Daniels (Everything at once everywhere) after sweeping the Oscars. They, like the director of MinariLee Isaac Chung, will be in charge of different chapters of Skeleton Crew. Because in 2023 being at the Oscars is the best formula to direct a series of Star Wars.

The moment to rethink the strategy on TV

To those series and movies, and to the new season of Andor with Diego Luna, who is shooting right now in Valencia, will also join The Acolyte, another series that reviews the remote unexplored past. The rise of the high republic, whose references are Kurosawa’s samurai films, especially Yojimbo and Lto hidden fortressbut also Touch of Zen by King Hu and the films of the Hong Kong brand Shaw Brothers. “It’s a mixture of Frozen and Kill Bill”, announces the creator Leslye Headland, who feels like one more in this type of celebration: “Star Wars made me go beyond high school. I started in this world writing fanfic. And now I’m in a dream.” Among her jedi / samurai she has signed a Carrie Anne-Moss who returns to the slow motion of matrixthe Spanish Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, Lee Jung-jae (the squid game) and Jodie Turner-Smith. Everyone already with a lightsaber in the first preview.

Many projects, although it is time to rethink and restart. When Disney bought Star Wars, there was a promise: to make a film per year. This was the case from 2015 to 2019. Then came the direct series to Disney+, and the success of The Mandalorian activated the assembly line typical of Fordism. Pushed by the iconicity of Mando and Baby Yoda (or Din and Grogu), in 2022 there were chapters of three different series: Boba Fett’s book, Obi Wan Kenobi and Andor. And by the time the last one came (the one with the best reviews and possibly multiple Emmy nominations), audiences were a bit frazzled and unsure of what to expect. But something is changing. Since 2019 there have been no movies, and the mandate of CEO Bob Iger in his new stage at Disney is clear: less content and more selection. It applies to the entire company. From the streaming to their offices, and, of course, also in their big brands. And above all to the qalaxies created by George Lucas that have been looking for their way for a long time. In this time they have ruled out films for Kevin Feige (head of Marvel), Damon Lindelof (creator of lost and The Leftovers), Patty Jenkins (director of Wonder Woman) or David Benioff and Dan Weiss (promoters of Game of Thrones). And the announced by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) was suspiciously absent at the convention. The three new films will try to lead the way with journeys into uncharted terrain and the return of iconic characters. But the goal is not to exhaust a brand that has already been shown not to be always infallible. We’ll see if the last jedi is powerful enough to do it.

A fan dressed as Ahsoka at the entrance to the ‘Star Wars Celebration’. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE)

