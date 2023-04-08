Among the many productions related to the famous intellectual property of Lucas there was also a film about Star Wars: Rogue Squadrona title that has had considerable resonance in the videogame field thanks to a series of dedicated shooters but how movie at the cinema it never arrived: however, this could come back in some formaccording to Kathleen Kennedy.

The president of Lucasfilm mentioned the title again on the occasion of the Star Wars Celebration 2023, during which, in an interview, she reported that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron could return to the scene. Originally, it was supposed to be a film directed by Patty Jenkins, but it ended up being one of several Star Wars projects that were eventually shelved.

“Rogue Squadron is something we still have we’re talking about“, explained Kennedy, “Whether it’s a film or some other product within the series, it is still something that is still concrete”. The idea is that the title could return, but probably in a different form than to what was originally planned.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was announced in 2020 as a new film in the series directed by Patty Jenkins and scheduled for release on December 22, 2023. However, it was then removed from the company’s schedule in November 2021 and then confirmed as shelved.

The title refers to the legendary squadron of pilots led by Luke Skywalker, which has given rise to various stories in books and comics, but also a series of video games with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader and Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike.