The Rise of Skywalker was the last Star Wars movie to be released. Despite this, the franchise is kept alive through Disney Plus, thanks to titles such as The Mandalorian, The bad batch, and other spin-offs that Lucasfilm announced for the future. However, the next installment of the saga, Rogue squadron, was announced during an investor event of the North American conglomerate, at the end of 2020.

Now, a few months later, a new update has been reported. As detailed by Deadline, Matthew Robinson, recognized for his work on Invention of Lying and Love and Monsters, has been hired by the project’s director, Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), to be in charge of the script.

While details of the plot have not been revealed, Variety slides the possibility that the feature film is based on the X-wing novels published by the publishers Bantam Spectra and Del Rey between 1996 and 2012. This would give way to a new generation of pilots.

This situation makes sense, especially if one takes into account what Jenkins herself expressed during the aforementioned meeting, where she explained that her father, a former combat pilot, was her inspiration to join the title. “When he lost his life in the service of this country, the desire was kindled in me to turn all that tragedy and emotion into making one day the best fighter pilot movie of all time.”

On the other hand, it is known that the film will hit theaters on December 22, 2023. In that sense, specialized portals suggest that the rest of this year will be used to adjust details in pre-production, while filming would begin in 2022.