Amazon Prime has announced the next set of games which will be available to Prime Gaming members.

As well as free games to claim, members will also be able to claim in-game loot for titles including Destiny 2, FIFA 23 and Genshin Impact.

The first titles, which include space combat simulator Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, will be available from 4th May – that’s Star Wars Day!

Here’s the full line-up for Prime Gaming in May, plus some information about each game.

From 4th May:

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D – Save the Rebel Alliance from imperial onslaught in this thrilling flight simulation game where players take on the role of Luke Skywalker and assemble their Rogue Squadron team to fly into battle, engage in intense, fast-paced space and planetary missions to continue the fight for freedom.

– Save the Rebel Alliance from imperial onslaught in this thrilling flight simulation game where players take on the role of Luke Skywalker and assemble their Rogue Squadron team to fly into battle, engage in intense, fast-paced space and planetary missions to continue the fight for freedom. Super Sidekicks – Dribble, pass and use a variety of techniques to compete against the best teams from around the world as players battle for the SNK Cup.

– Dribble, pass and use a variety of techniques to compete against the best teams from around the world as players battle for the SNK Cup. Samurai Showdown IV – Test your samurai skills using powerful attacks to wage intense battles and defeat Amakusa before he conquers the modern world.

From 11th May:

Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition – Explore the plans, survive dangerous combat scenarios and solve mysterious puzzles in this story-rich, tactical role playing game set in the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse.

– Explore the plans, survive dangerous combat scenarios and solve mysterious puzzles in this story-rich, tactical role playing game set in the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse. Lake – Take on the role of Meredith Weiss and take a break from the big city to decide how you want to experience the beautiful Providence Oaks, featuring its iconic lake and scenery.

– Take on the role of Meredith Weiss and take a break from the big city to decide how you want to experience the beautiful Providence Oaks, featuring its iconic lake and scenery. Robo Army – Take on high-powered collisions in this beat ’em up title as players crush and destroy their enemies to restore peace from the robot corps known as Hell Jeed.

– Take on high-powered collisions in this beat ’em up title as players crush and destroy their enemies to restore peace from the robot corps known as Hell Jeed. Last Resort – Save humanity’s first hotel on Mars by taking down hordes of aliens in this small co-op shooter game.

From 18th May:

Kardboard Kings – Own the best card shop in town by earning a reputation with customers, beating your shop goals, unlocking new decorations and more!

– Own the best card shop in town by earning a reputation with customers, beating your shop goals, unlocking new decorations and more! The Almost Gone – Unlock intricate dioramas to experience the plethora of connections of your life in this narrative puzzle game about death, loss and mental health.

– Unlock intricate dioramas to experience the plethora of connections of your life in this narrative puzzle game about death, loss and mental health. 3 Count Out – Become the world’s strongest wrestler by learning the moves and winning hard fought battles to take the champion’s throne for yourself.

– Become the world’s strongest wrestler by learning the moves and winning hard fought battles to take the champion’s throne for yourself. alpha mission 2 – Recapture the universe from the seven star alliance by utilizing 11 types of various power armor in this vertical scrolling arcade game.

From 25th May:

Lila’s Sky Ark – Protect a psychedelic world from bizarre beasts and punishing bosses in this poetic mystery filled with secrets, puzzles and music.

– Protect a psychedelic world from bizarre beasts and punishing bosses in this poetic mystery filled with secrets, puzzles and music. Agatha Knife – Embark on a whimsically twisted adventure with Agatha, as players join her in exploring her love for eating meat and her friendships with animals.

– Embark on a whimsically twisted adventure with Agatha, as players join her in exploring her love for eating meat and her friendships with animals. King of the Monsters 2 – Become the undisputed king of the monsters as players take on earthshaking battles against a plethora of behemoths.

– Become the undisputed king of the monsters as players take on earthshaking battles against a plethora of behemoths. Kizuna Encounter – Engage in intense battles as players use both weapons and fists alike to win in single-round sudden death tag-team matches.

And that’s your lot! All of May’s games must be redeemed through the Amazon Games App. Anything take your fancy?