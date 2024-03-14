For many years now there has been talk that a film about Rogue Squadron of Star Wars was in production, which was going to be directed by Patty Jenkins, but in the end it could not be done due to the fact that the director was working with DC. However, as the third installment of Wonder Woman has been completely discarded, it is time for the project to take shape once again, and that is something that is going to be quite exciting to those who want a film where ships play the leading role.

In the update, Jenkins has mentioned that he is already working on the draft, and that he would soon be having a significant preview of the film, but that things will go gradually.

Here is the comment:

When I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3 and started working on that, we talked, 'Well, maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3,' so we started a deal to make that happen. When Wonder Woman 3 disappeared, Lucasfilm and I said, 'Oh, we have to get this deal done.' We closed the deal just as the strike was starting, so now I owe a draft of Star Wars.

He also talks about the work ahead of the franchise Star Warssince there are many projects in the pipeline:

They have a hard job ahead of them: 'What is the first film you are going to make?' They have other directors who have been working, but now I'm back doing Rogue Squadron. We'll see what happens. We need to get to a point where we are both very happy with it.

For now this project Star Wars Rogue Squadron It is in the first steps. So we will have to wait for updates in future events such as Celebration.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It's a good time to be a fan of the franchise, as a Mandalorian film is also on the way and let's not forget the Andor series. It is a saga that still has a lot to explore, but they are moving a little further away from the Skywalker family.