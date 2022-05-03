One of the most loved collaborations by fans is about to return to Fortnite: yes, we are talking about Star Wars. The day dedicated to the most beloved film is coming, for this reason Epic Games’ battle royale is preparing to welcome lots of news.

With the patch 20.30 of Fortnite arrived today, Epic Games has welcomed Star Wars, and it did so by including a lot of skins, challenges and various changes to the main island of the game.

The Star Wars Day event will last two weeks, as well as announced by the official website. The leakers ShiinaBR and iFireMonkey had already revealed some details of the collaboration with Star Wars. In fact, they had made it known that the lightsabers would be back, but this time it is likely that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s will also be there. Which could be a way to celebrate the arrival of the eponymous series on Disney +, which it should do his entry into the service on May 27.

But not only lightsabers will return, but also the E-11 blaster riflehere are its features:

Damage: 30

Ammo: 1000000

Cooldown: 2 seconds

Rate of Fire: 4.75

There are also some challenges to complete. Which?

Survive the storm phase while you have a lightsaber

Hit an enemy within 30 meters while using the E-11

Complete a Hunt from a Stormtrooper

Drive a vehicle to a Stormtrooper checkpoint

Land at a Stormtrooper checkpoint and then finish in the top 25

Block hits with your lightsaber

Also, you can expect the return of the Star Wars skin in the store, so that you can have one new opportunity to buy them. The confirmed skins are:

Stormtrooper

Kylo Ren

Zorii Bliss

Finn

Rey

Sith troop

Boba Fett

Fennec Shand

Krrsantan

So you just have to download the update and celebrate the day dedicated to Star Wars with friendswhich is tomorrow.