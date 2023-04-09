The Return of the Jedifinal chapter of the original trilogy of Star Warswill return to cinema on the occasion of 40th anniversarynext April 28: the date refers for the moment to the United States, pending confirmations regarding Italy.

The announcement took place during the second day of the Star Wars Celebrationduring a panel that saw the participation of some members of the original cast of the film, specifically Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Ian McDiarmid (The Emperor) and Warwick Davis (Wicket).

Also Harrison Ford (Han Solo) showed up, albeit only as part of a video message. “It is you, the fans, who keep these stories alive and I am grateful for the opportunities your love of these films has given me throughout my career,” he said. “Thank you, and may the Force be with you.”

At the same time, the new poster of the film created by Matt Ferguson, which marks the occasion of the anniversary and depicts Luke Skywalker with his lightsaber, in front of him Palpatine and in the background Darth Vader, the Death Star and a series of vehicles of the Empire.