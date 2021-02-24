Much-loved tactical shooter Star Wars Republic Commando is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on 6th April 2021, developer Aspyr has announced. The game was leaked earlier in February as coming to Nintendo Switch. Now it’s confirmed.

Republic Commando was originally released on PC and the OG Xbox in 2005. Set during the Clone Wars, it lets you play as a clone trooper and command the rest of your squad alongside you. Here’s how it looked back in the day:

Aspyr said it has brought Republic Commando back as a single-player only experience with modernized controls. The original game has a 16-player multiplayer option.

Here’s the new trailer:

Back in 2005, Eurogamer gave Republic Commando a positive review, with Kristan Reed deeming it “the best Star Wars shooter ever” at the time.

Texas-based Aspyr, recently bought by THQ Nordic parent company Embracer, has form when it comes to bringing old Star Wars games to modern platforms. Late last year it brought Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 to mobile devices. Before that it brought Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.