Quantic Dream is working on a teaser for his new game of Star Wars in collaboration with the Unit Image specialized team, as reported by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson.

The rumors about the new Star Wars game from Quantic Dream have only begun to circulate a few days ago, but apparently the project has been in development for 18 months and therefore the team will certainly have a way to show it in some way.

A trailer in CG the most plausible hypothesis appears, and Unit Image is a particularly expert reality with this genre of productions, having already made videos for God of War, Far Cry 6, Death Stranding and various other games and films.

In short, theofficial announcement of the Star Wars tie-in signed by Quantic Dream could arrive shortly and it will be interesting to find out what are the characteristics of this project, one of the most ambitious ever for David Cage’s studio.

In particular, it is not clear whether the game will belong to the same adventure strand of the previous titles of the French team or will mark a change of pace, the entry into unknown territory for Cage and his collaborators.