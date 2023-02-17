The prequel trilogy Star Wars It has been one of the most criticized by fans of this space franchise, but despite all the details, there are people who like to delve into their narrative. Especially in the second part, the same one in which the clone war has finally begun, and now it is addressed how a specific doubt would have been resolved.

During the wars it has been mentioned how they were weapons against the Jedi, you even get to see how they eliminate and betray some when Palpatine gives the corresponding order. But having finished with this, only the stormtroopers remain, leaving the question of what really happened to the clones.

With what was addressed at the end of Revenge of the Sith, fans were basically supposed to think the clone army transitioned into the imperial stormtroopers we first met in A New Hope. Well at some point all these were going to become extinct, that’s because the original clone died.

Lucas and his team further expanded the story of the clones in the animated series. The Clone Wars, even revealing that the army only turned against the Jedi because of a chip secretly implanted in their heads at birth. Palpatine used that technology to control them as if they were disposable battle droids, something fans embraced.

The Bad Batch confirms that his own Emperor He no longer sees the clones as viable, making his distrust of them known, to which is added the Senate that decides that they should withdraw from the work. Thus, they would be looking to reincorporate them into society, only now they will look for new recruits to become soldiers of the empire.

Via: den of geek

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, many had wondered what the fate of the clones was, now in a canonical way it is known what has happened to the soldiers. A senate plan that was approved without many complications.