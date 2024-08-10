Outlaws, yes, but up to a certain point: according to what has emerged from recent tests carried out by the international press, Star Wars Outlaws Won’t Let Us Kill or Rob Civiliansas happens for example in the various chapters of Grand Theft Auto.

The protagonist of the adventure, Kay Vess, she will be a thief but… a gentlewomanand will not dare to steal from the poor in order to obtain the resources necessary to improve his equipment or the equipment of his ship for the purposes of the missions.

While collaborating with criminal syndicates across half the galaxy in an attempt to make a name for ourselves in the Outer Rim, you know, We will not give up a strict code of honorturning our attention solely to the, uh, bad guys.

So no, beyond the title the open world action game developed by Massive Entertainment It won’t take inspiration from experiences like Grand Theft Auto in terms of rules of conduct, limiting our freedom but… for the greater good.