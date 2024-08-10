Outlaws, yes, but up to a certain point: according to what has emerged from recent tests carried out by the international press, Star Wars Outlaws Won’t Let Us Kill or Rob Civiliansas happens for example in the various chapters of Grand Theft Auto.
The protagonist of the adventure, Kay Vess, she will be a thief but… a gentlewomanand will not dare to steal from the poor in order to obtain the resources necessary to improve his equipment or the equipment of his ship for the purposes of the missions.
While collaborating with criminal syndicates across half the galaxy in an attempt to make a name for ourselves in the Outer Rim, you know, We will not give up a strict code of honorturning our attention solely to the, uh, bad guys.
So no, beyond the title the open world action game developed by Massive Entertainment It won’t take inspiration from experiences like Grand Theft Auto in terms of rules of conduct, limiting our freedom but… for the greater good.
We’ll get over it
Beyond this specific detail, it seems that the feelings surrounding the new Ubisoft game are quite positiveas also demonstrated by our hands-on review of Star Wars Outlaws, based on two different demos for a total of four hours of gameplay.
According to the article, the story, direction, atmosphere, structure and mechanics seem solid and contribute to building the picture of a very promising product, which could stand out among the Star Wars tie-ins.
At this point, all that remains is to wait for the official launch of Outlaws, scheduled for August 30 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.
