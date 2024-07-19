In Star Wars Outlaws we will be able to visit a new moon, Tosharaand IGN has published a video diary in which the game’s developers present this new scenario, set in the Outer Rim and controlled by a corrupt Imperial governor.
Inspired by the East African savannah, the new setting has been modeled to be as believable and immersive as possible. What you see is the result of a surprisingly in-depth study carried out by Massive Entertainment, which aimed to deliver us something fresh yet familiar.
Even on a purely chromatic level, since the scenery shines because of the amber that emerges from the rocks and that reacts to the light giving life to extremely suggestive viewsas we cross the lands between the mountains of Toshara.
At the center of the moon there is its most important city, Mirogana: a large urban settlement full of opportunities for an outlaw like Kay Vess, a stronghold of a powerful criminal syndicate that we will inevitably have to deal with.
A place full of secrets
A few days ago the creative director of Star Wars Outlaws assured that the open world of the game will be different from usual, and in the case of Toshara we will be able to appreciate a narration linked to the scenario and its secrets, such as the large amount of wrecks on the surface of the moon.
These abandoned ships they can be the starting point of an adventure that is just waiting to be experienced, and that can enrich our experience by catapulting us into unexpected situations, which often end with a precious reward.
As for the more open areas of Toshara, we will often see them transform into the scene of frenetic chases with the imperial troops: in this situation, Kay will be able to exploit some peculiarities of the rocky terrain to make spectacular leaps and lose his enemies.
