In Star Wars Outlaws we will be able to visit a new moon, Tosharaand IGN has published a video diary in which the game’s developers present this new scenario, set in the Outer Rim and controlled by a corrupt Imperial governor.

Inspired by the East African savannah, the new setting has been modeled to be as believable and immersive as possible. What you see is the result of a surprisingly in-depth study carried out by Massive Entertainment, which aimed to deliver us something fresh yet familiar.

Even on a purely chromatic level, since the scenery shines because of the amber that emerges from the rocks and that reacts to the light giving life to extremely suggestive viewsas we cross the lands between the mountains of Toshara.

At the center of the moon there is its most important city, Mirogana: a large urban settlement full of opportunities for an outlaw like Kay Vess, a stronghold of a powerful criminal syndicate that we will inevitably have to deal with.