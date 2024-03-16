NVIDIA recently announced support for DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex for Star Wars Outlaws, the highly anticipated Ubisoft opera world. In addition to the aforementioned Ray Tracing, the new sci-fi blockbuster will also be able to exploit RTX Direct Illumination, alongside Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI), two technologies that have the potential to elevate the graphic experience offered by the Snowdrop Engine.

The best of NVIDIA technologies

An image from Star Wars Outlaws

As NVIDIA stated: “RTX Direct Illumination is a technology capable of recognizing the most significant light samples from Star Wars Outlaws and projecting ray traced shadows with a much more accurate physical simulation. Performance remains fast thanks to the innovative design of RTXDI and on GeForce RTX 40 GPUs ray tracing becomes even faster thanks to the fourth generation RT Cores“.

Until this moment RTXDI application stopped in Cyberpunk 2077 as part of the updates related to path tracing and the RT: Overdrive preset. Wildcard Studio then announced the implementation of this technology in ARK: Survival Ascended.

Tobias CarlssonTechnical Director of Ubisoft, said: “Here at Massive Entertainment, world building is part of our DNA and what better way to showcase our capabilities than to create the first open world Star Wars game. Featuring diverse locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new, players will be able to experience the hidden world of Star Wars like never before. DLSS 3 delivers the performance to bring our vision to life and supports additional ray tracing capabilities, helping players fully immerse themselves in the adventures of Kay Vess and Nix“.

As you can see, Ubisoft has not yet talked about support for DLSS 3.5 which brings the Ray Reconstruction as a gift, perhaps because it Snowdrop Engine it already comes equipped with its own built-in denoiser, showcased in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.