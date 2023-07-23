According to Gerighty’s words it will also be possible decide to cheat on him , but in that case there will be consequences. The director hasn’t added any more details on that, but we assume they won’t be pleasant at all.

This information comes from an IGN interview with the Massive Entertainment team during the San Diego Comic-Con that took place these days. For the occasion the director Julian Gerighty explained that during our stay in Tatooine we will be able to carry out various tasks for Jabba the Hutt .

In Star Wars Outlaws we will visit iconic locations and meet old acquaintances for Star Wars fans. Among them is also Jabba the Hutt the slimy boss of the Tatooine underworld who to manage his shady business enlists the services of criminals, bounty hunters, smugglers, assassins and even those of Kay Vess, if the player wants it.

Star Wars Outlaws planets

In addition to what was shown in behind-the-scenes footage from a few hours ago, Gerighty revealed that Tosharaan original planet shown in the first Star Wars Outlaw gameplay video, was created taking inspiration from the African Savannah and adding a touch of alien and fantastical elements to make it the perfect setting for Star Wars.

“Let’s start from a biome, in this case that ofSouth East Africa, as a source of inspiration, and then we put our own to make it feel a little alien. If you think about the first few shots of Tatooine it’s a beautiful and recognizable architecture, but it has two suns,” Gerighty explains.

“For Toshara, it’s about having this giant mountain and carved into it, in a crystalline substance, a city surrounded by very reflective orange material. That’s what gives it an alien nature. Familiar but fresh at the same time.”

In addition to unpublished locations, in Star Wars Outlaws we will visit famous places from the franchise, including the planet Tatooine. In this sense, the developers seem to have done a painstaking job in faithfully recreating these settings, studying the Lucasfilm archives, to create a sort of virtual tourism.

“If you close your eyes and give people the choice of going anywhere on Tatooine?” Gerighty said. “Mos Eisley. The opportunity is to see all angles, you can see all the things that are informed by the Lucasfilm archives. This concept of virtual tourism is important to us.”