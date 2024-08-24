Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft’s next big game, and many fans of Star Wars – or simply open-world action games – are eager to dive into this new adventure. Unfortunately, as often happens, someone was able to share a series of contents of the video game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in advance. In other words, Spoilers are circulating: if you don’t want any kind of spoiler, you should be careful what you search for online.
The source of this content is a series of streams that appeared online too early, probably intentionally. Someone created some account on Kick (a rival streaming platform to Twitch) and began sharing the game. The streams have been removed, of course, but that doesn’t mean that what was shown is no longer online. Information and visual content is circulating, so it’s best to be careful in spaces like sub-reddits, Twitter, and other such social media.
Star Wars Outlaws Details Without Spoilers
Remember that Star Wars Outlaws will be available from August 30th for all players or three days before for those who buy the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition. If you don’t plan on taking advantage of early access, you’ll still have to pay attention to what others publish online for three days, since at that point it will officially be possible to publish whatever you want.
Star Wars Outlaws is a third person action game in which we play as an outlaw who completes a series of jobs for various criminal syndicates, with the support of a friendly little creature, her blaster and her speeder.
