Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft’s next big game, and many fans of Star Wars – or simply open-world action games – are eager to dive into this new adventure. Unfortunately, as often happens, someone was able to share a series of contents of the video game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in advance. In other words, Spoilers are circulating: if you don’t want any kind of spoiler, you should be careful what you search for online.

The source of this content is a series of streams that appeared online too early, probably intentionally. Someone created some account on Kick (a rival streaming platform to Twitch) and began sharing the game. The streams have been removed, of course, but that doesn’t mean that what was shown is no longer online. Information and visual content is circulating, so it’s best to be careful in spaces like sub-reddits, Twitter, and other such social media.