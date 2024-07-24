As we have seen in previous videos of the action RPG by Massive Entertainment, Nix will not only have the role of adorable sidekick of the protagonist, but will also have an impact on the gameplay dynamics. For example, we will be able to order him to distract enemies during stealth phases or even activate the grenades they equip.

During his raids in Star Wars Outlaws Kay Vess will be able to count on the company and help of Nox his alien pet, who is the focus of a behind-the-scenes video made by Ubisoft and published by IGN that you can find below.

The Origins of Nix

Nix is ​​also important from a narrative point of view, since he is practically Kay Vess’s only true friend who will never betray her, considering that with his shady dealings the protagonist surrounds herself with enemies and allies of convenience.

In the video we learn that Massive worked long and hard on the design of Nix, starting from a sort of monkey and then moving on to a lizard, with the support of Lucasfilm. In the end it was decided that it would be “a Merqaala new species we created here at Massive,” explained associate art director Marthe Jonkers.

“He had to have a very soft side, so that you could really think, ‘OK, this is his friend.’ So we looked at a lot of softer-looking creatures, but also our pets. But on the other hand, he comes from a jungle planet. He needs to survive. In a way, he’s still a wild animal. That’s why he has very sharp teeth, for example. He has scales, and in that respect we were inspired by the pangolin (a mammal known as the “scaly anteater” – editor’s note)”.

Before we leave you, we remind you that Star Wars Outlaws will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC starting from August 30th. Previously, a video diary introduced the moon Toshara, one of the game’s settings.