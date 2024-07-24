Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Video Leaked and it’s surfaced online: apparently it’s a video containing around thirteen minutes of in-game sequences that appear to come from the initial phase of the campaign.

Luckily the leak does not appear to constitute a spoiler risk particularly serious, given that it is limited to the introductory minutes of the adventure developed by Massive Entertainment, set in the Star Wars universe.

With Star Wars Outlaws still over a month away from release, we imagine the material does not come from a press copy (it’s still early for review codes) so there’s a chance it comes from an internal Ubisoft source.

Of course, the French house she often ended up the victim of similar situations and so literally anything could have happened.