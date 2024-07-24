Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Video Leaked and it’s surfaced online: apparently it’s a video containing around thirteen minutes of in-game sequences that appear to come from the initial phase of the campaign.
Luckily the leak does not appear to constitute a spoiler risk particularly serious, given that it is limited to the introductory minutes of the adventure developed by Massive Entertainment, set in the Star Wars universe.
With Star Wars Outlaws still over a month away from release, we imagine the material does not come from a press copy (it’s still early for review codes) so there’s a chance it comes from an internal Ubisoft source.
Of course, the French house she often ended up the victim of similar situations and so literally anything could have happened.
Anticipation grows for the launch
As revealed in recent days by Yves Guillemot, Star Wars Outlaws is the game with the biggest marketing campaign in Ubisoft’s history, which unfortunately for Italian users has not translated (lit.) into a dubbing in our language as well.
Despite this, there is certainly great excitement ahead of the release of this tie-in, which aims to bring to the screen the outlaw fantasy that Massive Entertainment has often talked about in its behind-the-scenes development videos.
In particular, the well-wishers explained how characters like Kay Vess and Han Solo have always been the favorites of Star Wars fans, compared to the much better known and iconic Jedi.
By the way, have you read our Star Wars Outlaws review?
