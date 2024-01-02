The idea is also to put us in the shoes of a scoundrel who has never explored the galaxy much and who finds herself at the center of a adventure much bigger than her with the need to find the answers to many questions, going around the game's environments.

In an interview published by Kotaku, the narrative director working on the game, Navid Khavari reported that great care went into building the open world aspects that created a “deeply immersive Star Wars journey.”

Star Wars: Outlaws appears to be a huge open world with Ubisoft promising a great identification in a simulated universe that should allow the exploration of crowded cities and deep space, moving from one setting to another with great dynamism.

Players' curiosity will be rewarded

Star Wars: Outlaws promises a wide variety of settings

Kay will find herself in difficult situations within a wide variety of settingsreplicating the sense of adventure and scale of events seen in the Star Wars films, taking us from “dense cities full of diverse activities” to “open, beautiful settings,” it seems.

The basic idea is to give a notable freedom of exploration to players, who will find themselves seeing their spaceship as a sort of home, as they move through various planets and open space.

As regards this last aspect, “space represents an experience that can give great profit but also comes with considerable risks to take” for players. “If you go outside the marked path, following your own will to explore, we may stumble upon many surprises,” Khavari explained.

“You can go from accepting a contract to steal an Imperial cargo to being distracted by something else while you're on a spending spree and finding yourself in the middle of the Toshara savannah looking for an ancient artifact, and the game does everything it can to satisfy the your curiosity”.

Star Wars Outlaws is the new Ubisoft action adventure based on the famous franchise for which we don't yet have a release date. The team reported that it will be long but not too long, with a statement that may seem strange but was precisely motivated by Ubisoft, while also reporting that it is so big that it made it necessary to add the speeder to move around.