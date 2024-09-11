Star Wars Outlaws represents an ambitious step forward in the Star Wars video game universe, thanks to its open-world structure, which allows the player to explore vast planets reproduced with an impressive attention to detail. However, a rather linear and predictable narrative limits the title from reaching the highest level of excellence. Star Wars Outlaws, it must be said right away, really shines only when it leaves the player free to explore. The most rewarding experience is when there are no predefined paths, specific objectives or indicators to follow. Immersing yourself in the boundless worlds of the game becomes a unique pleasure, where immersion is the main feature. The environments, such as the sunny markets of Tatooine or the green plains of Akiva, are so realistic that they will deeply involve any fan of the franchise.

The team at Massive Entertainment has captured the essence of the Star Wars universe, giving the player one of the best exploration experiences ever seen in a Ubisoft game. Each location transmits authenticity, making the player feel truly part of that distant world. Despite the excellence of the open-world design, however, Star Wars: Outlaws fails to do the same with the story. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the game breaks away from the usual figures of the Jedi and the Sith, focusing on the underground world of the galaxy. The protagonist, Kay Vess, finds herself involved in power struggles between various criminal factions, maintaining a detached attitude towards the Rebellion and the Empire.

While this change of perspective is an intriguing idea, the story follows safe paths, without daring. The main antagonist, Sliro, is introduced with great potential, but his presence is scarce during the game, leaving a narrative void that is not adequately filled by the secondary characters, who fail to establish a meaningful bond with Kay. Furthermore, the final phase of the game seems to betray the promises made initially. Without going into detail to avoid spoilers, the conclusion seems disconnected from the rest of the experience, with a rather weak narrative impact.

Gameplay-wise, Star Wars Outlaws stands out as one of Ubisoft’s best open-world games. The worlds are packed with content, and while the amount of things to do can seem overwhelming, the game delivers them in a natural way, keeping the player engaged without forcing them to follow a pre-determined path. A notable example is Toshara, a moon created specifically for the game, which alone offers enough content to justify the title’s price tag. However, this isn’t the only area to explore; there are four massive planets and several locations to discover in space. The variety of activities, such as side missions and information chains to follow, ensures hours of gameplay without ever becoming repetitive. Another interesting element is the Reputation system, which allows the player to influence the relationships with the various criminal factions in the galaxy. Every choice made in the game has repercussions on one of the four main organizations, such as the Pyke or Clan Ashiga. This system adds a strategic layer that encourages the player to carefully consider their actions.

From a technical standpoint, Star Wars Outlaws is one of the most polished titles of the current generation. The PS5 version stands out for its stable performance, without any frame rate drops or significant bugs. The animations and interactions with the environment are also well implemented, with small defects that do not affect the overall experience. The combat, both melee and with firearms, is satisfying and well-balanced, offering an adequate challenge without ever being frustrating. Despite some minor issues, such as sometimes imprecise climbing animations, the game maintains a very high level of quality in every aspect. Star Wars Outlaws, in short, represents a significant step forward for Ubisoft in the use of the Star Wars IP in the world of games. Although it fails to push beyond the narrative limits of the franchise, the title excels in giving players an extraordinary exploration experience and a solid open-world system.

Format: PS5 (tested version), Xbox Series, PC Publisher: Ubisoft Developer: Massive Entertainment Vote: 7/10