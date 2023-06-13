At the end ofUbisoft Forward this year we saw the CEO of the company himself take the stage of the event, Yves Guillemot. A passionate man and more than ever linked to the company who will close the live by announcing a totally new gameplay trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. This is the new game of the French company totally set in the wonderful universe created by George Lucas.

Today’s videos focused the magnifying glass mainly on the gameplay of the game but there was also information regarding the general plot of the title. First we were introduced to the protagonist of the work; it’s about the explorer Kay Vess which, accompanied by her little alien companion called Nexwill travel through space visiting known planets and others never seen before.

The gameplay shown in the trailer makes us understand that exploration will be an important component in Star Wars Outlaws, traveling on our spaceship we will in fact be able to visit different locations and three of these were shown during today’s event. This is the city of Jaunta’s Hope and the planets Toshara And Akiva. The settings look gorgeous and fully faithful to the iconic style of Star Wars. A fan of the George Lucas series certainly cannot miss a work of this type.