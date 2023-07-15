Interviewed by the British magazine Edge, the creative director responsible for Star Wars OutlawsJulian Gerighty, explained something about size planned for the game’s scenarios and how these were built by the developers, too compared to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
In issue 387 of the magazine in question, Gerighty therefore made a sort of comparison with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to illustrate something about the dimensions of the new Star Wars game, arguing that every planet it is as big as 2-3 zones from the game set in Ancient Greece.
Basically, even crossing the surface with a vehicle, you will still have the feeling of making a real journey, for each planet in question. Gerighty further explained that the various settings are built “by hand”with a precise location of points of interest.
Despite the breadth of the settings, therefore, the level design should be taken care of, considering that the arrangement of the elements of the scenario and of interest for gameplay and history has in any case been studied by the developers.
Details on the story and gameplay of Star Wars Outlaws
The gameplay is based on a sense of freedom full as regards the approach to the game elements, with quests to be discovered that make the development absolutely non-linear. However, there won’t be absolute freedom to explore: for example, it won’t be possible to fly over a planet at a certain level, or leave the planet at will.
Other information concerns Nix, the alien companion of the protagonist Vass, who can be directed by the player to perform various actions, while playing, such as story and settingis positioned between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, with Massive trying to recover the original spirit of the film series.
