Interviewed by the British magazine Edge, the creative director responsible for Star Wars OutlawsJulian Gerighty, explained something about size planned for the game’s scenarios and how these were built by the developers, too compared to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

In issue 387 of the magazine in question, Gerighty therefore made a sort of comparison with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to illustrate something about the dimensions of the new Star Wars game, arguing that every planet it is as big as 2-3 zones from the game set in Ancient Greece.

Basically, even crossing the surface with a vehicle, you will still have the feeling of making a real journey, for each planet in question. Gerighty further explained that the various settings are built “by hand”with a precise location of points of interest.

Despite the breadth of the settings, therefore, the level design should be taken care of, considering that the arrangement of the elements of the scenario and of interest for gameplay and history has in any case been studied by the developers.