Massive has been deferring to San Diego Comic Con for more information on the development. The event will start on July 20 and end on July 23, 2023.

Massive Games, the development team of Star Wars Outlaws posted a letter on the official site of the game for thank the fans for the welcome given to the announcement of the game, decidedly warm. For those unfamiliar with it, it is an open world action set in the world of Star Wars.

The letter

Will it be the definitive Star Wars game?

Let’s read the letter:

“It has been over a month since we unveiled Star Wars Outlaws and we would like to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible support we have received following the world premiere of the game, in the form of fantastic fanart, detailed video analysis and more.

As a team, we have put years of work into this project and last month we finally had the chance to unveil the fruit of our love and emotions. The anticipation leading up to the announcement was both nervous and exciting. When we finally revealed the game, the only thing we wanted to ask you was, “So what do you think?”

The love shown for the game and the new additions to the Star Wars galaxy, whether it’s new locations like Toshara, showcased in our detailed presentation, or new characters like Kay, Nix, and ND-5, was heartwarming.

A journey fueled by passion and close collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Creating an open world game set in this extraordinary galaxy has been an extraordinary journey driven by our undying passion for Star Wars.

From the very beginning of the project, our goal was to deliver an experience that captured the essence of this beloved saga and create an engaging rogue-driven adventure. So we had to dive even deeper into the Star Wars media and archives to make sure we did justice to what makes Star Wars so special.

Drawing on our experience in creating rich and living open worlds, combined with our close collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, we are committed to bringing you exciting new locations, characters and experiences, recreating well-loved and well-known locations that you can explore on land with your speeder bike and in space aboard your ship, the Trailblazers.

We are thrilled that our vision resonates so strongly with so many of you. Your enthusiasm fuels our determination to bring you a game that will take you across the galaxy with Kay Vess and Nix, and we can’t wait to share that journey with you.

We hope to meet you at San Diego Comic-Con, where you can take a look at the creative process behind Star Wars Outlaws and learn more about the various locations in our game. Stay tuned!

See you soon,

The Star Wars Outlaws Team”