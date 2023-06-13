The developer of Star Wars OutlawsMassive Entertainment has revealed why they set their new open-world adventure between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Speaking to IGN USA, the creative director of Massive EntertainmentJulian Gerighty explained that the choice of period was due in part to the fact that his colleagues are all big fans of the original trilogy. Obviously, however, there is also a more precise reason which concerns the story of him based on outlaws.

The intervening period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi it’s a lull for the Rebellion, which means that not only is the Empire raging, but the criminal organizations of the Outer Rim have their way too.

“When we entered into discussions with Lucasfilm, it was very clear that the one year period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi is where the Rebels are not part of the picture,” Gerighty said. “The Empire is taking more and more control, but the cartels are also taking more power, they are exploiting all these weaknesses. So it’s really a moment where the underworld is thriving and there’s no better time than now for an established or novice scoundrel to gain experience.”

In short, the period chosen is the one suitable for the type of story that Massive Entertainment wanted to tell. You can see the Star Wars Outlaws gameplay video at this address.