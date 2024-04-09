The story trailer Of Star Wars Outlaws has just been published by Ubisoft, as announced a few days ago, and confirms the leaks regarding the exit date of the long-awaited tie-in by Massive Entertainment.
As anticipated a few hours (by mistake!) ago by the publisher's Japanese division, Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series earlier than expected: it will be a particularly hot and interesting summer for fans of the Star Wars universe.
The trailer
As expected, the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer introduces us to the characters and setting of the game, in which we will take on the role of outlaw Kay Vess within a series of missions that will often see us dealing with the Empire's troops.
We will not be alone in this adventure: in addition to our inseparable friend Nix, during the campaign we will find ourselves interacting with numerous supporting characters who could accompany us for a stretch of the road and make this journey more meaningful.
