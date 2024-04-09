The story trailer Of Star Wars Outlaws has just been published by Ubisoft, as announced a few days ago, and confirms the leaks regarding the exit date of the long-awaited tie-in by Massive Entertainment.

As anticipated a few hours (by mistake!) ago by the publisher's Japanese division, Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series earlier than expected: it will be a particularly hot and interesting summer for fans of the Star Wars universe.