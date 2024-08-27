The Double Sunset of Tatooine it is just one of the suggestive panoramas present in Star Wars Outlawswhich IGN showed in a timelapse video in order to illustrate how the day/night cycle works.

The film starts from Akiva, with its thick vegetation and strong winds, to continue with the blue skies of the moon of Toshara and finally arrive at the desert lands of Tatooine, which seem not to change until the stars appear on the horizon. the two suns which then disappear into the distance.

The Star Wars Outlaws campaign will give us the opportunity to visit five different planets and a number of outposts, moving across their surfaces aboard a fast speeder and then taking off aboard the Trailblazer when we want to reach space and activate the hyperdrive to another world.