The Double Sunset of Tatooine it is just one of the suggestive panoramas present in Star Wars Outlawswhich IGN showed in a timelapse video in order to illustrate how the day/night cycle works.
The film starts from Akiva, with its thick vegetation and strong winds, to continue with the blue skies of the moon of Toshara and finally arrive at the desert lands of Tatooine, which seem not to change until the stars appear on the horizon. the two suns which then disappear into the distance.
The Star Wars Outlaws campaign will give us the opportunity to visit five different planets and a number of outposts, moving across their surfaces aboard a fast speeder and then taking off aboard the Trailblazer when we want to reach space and activate the hyperdrive to another world.
Our review
In our review of Star Wars Outlaws we talked about how the tie-in developed by Ubisoft Massive tells a great story and manages to effectively bring it to the screen the atmospheres, places, characters and traditions of Star Wars.
All this as part of a campaign that it is possible to complete with different timings depending on your preferences, proceeding straight with the main story or dedicating yourself to secondary missions, almost all of which are linked to the faction and reputation system.
On the international press front, however, the game has brought home mixed reviews, with lots of really positive votes but also some more critical reviews and a couple of inexplicable, clear failures that influenced the average.
