On August 30th, Star Wars: Outlaws has finally reached the hands of all gamers. While the reception of this title was mixed, most reviews have been positive. Unfortunately, the commercial performance of the title has not met the expectations of investors and, as happens in these cases, Ubisoft shares have declined in recent years days.

Since last August 27, the day when Ubisoft Massive’s work became available to those who pre-ordered the Deluxe version, The French company’s shares have fallen by 12.5%, costing just €15.22the lowest point for Ubisoft in the last 10 years. The company is currently valued at €1.91 billion.

Although Ubisoft has not yet shared official data, analysts have noted that sales of Star Wars: Outlaws are below expectations. In this way, The title is expected to sell 5.5 million units by the end of the fiscal year.two million less than many expected before its release. Although the investment for this title is 30% higher than that seen in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the popularity of Massive’s work is below that of Basim’s adventure last year.

However, Star Wars: Outlaws is not the only one responsible for this historic fall for Ubisoft, since Xdefiant It has also failed to meet the sales expectations that many were hoping for. With Assassin’s Creed: Shadows scheduled for release on November 15, the developers are under pressure to meet the high expectations of the public and investors in order to ensure a positive fiscal year for the French company.

Let us remember that this year they also published Sea of ​​Thieveswhich was a failure. In related topics, you can check out our review of Star Wars: Outlaws here. Similarly, update erases game progress on PlayStation 5.

Author’s Note:

Although Ubisoft’s proposals have been interesting, many of them have not been well received by the public. Considering all the controversies about Assassin’s Creed: Shadowsit is very likely that more than one person within the company is worried about the commercial performance of this installment, even if they manage to create a fantastic title.

Via: Reuters