There are just a few days left until the launch of Star Wars Outlaws and consequently we will soon be able to read the reviews of the specialized press, including ours of course. But when exactly will the embargo expire? As reported by several sources, including the portals VGC and Kinda Funny Games, the date and time to mark on your calendar are 2:00 PM Italian time on Monday 26 August.

So we’re talking about about half a week before the game’s debut in stores, set for August 30th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store). In short, in a handful of days we will find out if Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft have hit the mark with this ambitious open world action game set in the evergreen Star Wars universe.