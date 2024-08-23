For a long time now, physical games from some companies have been positioned only as a key that gives you access to a game download. Unfortunately, it seems that this will not stop anytime soon, since Star Wars: Outlaws will not allow you to play without an internet connection.

Although the box of this game was leaked in April of this year, where it is confirmed that you need an internet connection for its installation on consoles, Information recently surfaced showing this in action, and fans have been left completely disappointed..

Wanna enjoy #StarWarsOutlaws offline on PS5? This is what you are greeted with when booting the game after an offline installation, according to a report from a community member. 44.86 GB on disc. 8 GB patch available. 49.24 GB after that. pic.twitter.com/dQTCLM5eTZ —Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) August 23, 2024

On Twitter, the Does It Play? account shared an image where you can see a message indicating that an internet connection is necessary to download an update that allows you to play Star Wars: Outlaws, This is regardless of whether you have the physical edition.

Like many companies, Ubisoft engages in this type of practice in order to avoid leaks prior to the release of a game. However, It also calls into question the preservation of their jobsWhat will happen in the future when the game’s servers are no longer available? Although it seems that an internet connection is only required at this first moment, it remains to be seen whether this will be necessary at all times.

We remind you that Star Wars: Outlaws It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 30. On related topics, here you can check out our Hands On of the title. Likewise, the game’s director talks about its controversy.

Author’s Note:

It is a real shame that these types of practices continue to be implemented, and the worst thing of all is that everything seems to indicate that this will not stop. For companies, this may be an easy solution, but the repercussions will have a significant impact in the future.

Via: Does it Play?