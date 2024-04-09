After the fantastic Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoramany have been waiting for new information about Star Wars: Outlaws, the next game from Ubisoft Massive. In this way, a new trailer for this title will be available today. However, and as is already customary with the French company, This preview was leaked ahead of time, and we already know the exact release day for Star Wars: Outlaws.

In the early hours of today, April 9, the official Ubisoft Japan YouTube account shared ahead of time the official trailer for Star Wars: Outlawsconfirming that The next work from Ubisoft Massive will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 30, 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30. Leaked by Ubisoft Japan's YouTube premiere page for today's Story trailer: https://t.co/9rW4bUyQBh The trailer will premiere in 3.5 hours. News will be on the site with the trailer later today. Gematsu page: https://t.co/rhhyxZxjCd pic.twitter.com/LHw8mTfLpN — Gematsu (@gematsu) April 9, 2024

Although this trailer is expected to be available to everyone in a couple of hours, it is clear that the big reveal of the preview has been ruined. Fortunately, This is good news, since the wait for this title will not be as long as many expected.

Let us remember that Star Wars: Outlaws It's a third-person open world game.where we can not only enjoy a story that takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, but we can also participate in space battles. Taking into account the work that Massive did with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorawe can expect a quality game from start to finish.

We remind you that Star Wars: Outlaws will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 30, 2024. On related topics, the remake of Knights of the Old Republic still in development. Likewise, a new Star Wars animated series is on the way.

I can't wait to play Star Wars: Outlaws. I loved Frontiers of Pandora, and I hope that Massive gives us an open world game with a quality similar to or greater than what was seen in the Avatar title. Now we only have to wait four more months.

