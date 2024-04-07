The announcement of exit date Of Star Wars Outlaws it would appear to be imminentaccording to testimony from the American chain GameStop, which apparently is preparing promotional materials to open pre-orders for the game.

The feeling is that the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer, which will be presented on April 9, will simultaneously reveal the launch date of the game, which is still scheduled for an unspecified 2024.

Pointing in the direction of an acceleration from a promotional point of view we also find the publication of the new Star Wars Outlaws poster, with a main art revisited through the addition of numerous characters.