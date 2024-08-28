Ubisoft Allowed Too Little Review Time for Star Wars OutlawsAccording to journalist Jason Schreier, the French company began sending out review codes last Monday, but indicated an embargo that expired less than a week later.
“Review codes for Star Wars Outlaws were sent out last Monday, with an embargo set for this morning (2:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, Editor’s note),” Schreier wrote. “One really has to wonder how all this has affected the reception reserved for the game!”
“It’s absurd that a company would invest over four years and God only knows how many millions of dollars into producing a game, and then give reviewers only six days to be able to analyze it.”
“For the record, I’m playing Star Wars Outlaws and enjoying it, but I’m still in the early hours of the campaign. If I had to marathon it in a week, even giving up the weekend to do it, I’d probably I would have ended up hating him.”
Remedy Entertainment’s Thomas Puha Takes It
Thomas Puha, Communications Director at Remedy Entertainment, also weighed in on the issue trying to explain How things work on the other side of the fencethat is, from the point of view of development teams and publishers, taking the example of the reviews of Alan Wake 2.
“Every time we have a game in development, I tell the production department that I want to be able to give two weeks for reviewsalways knowing that I will get something less,” Puha said.
“Of course it depends on the title, a week is a lot of time if you have hours to dedicate to that review, but many journalists are very busy and so Allowing sufficient time for reviews is essential.”
“Of course you want reviewers can play enough and not have to rushbut especially with digital-only titles, it happens that developers can make changes up until the last minute and this is the result.”
“These are things done in good faith, of course, but you can’t send big games for a review and give only a few days before the embargo expires; well, unless you don’t give a damn about reviews.”
As for our review of Star Wars Outlaws, the tight deadlines allowed us to complete the campaign but sacrificed the bulk of the side missions, which in an open world like this certainly have a certain value.
#Star #Wars #Outlaws #Raises #Question #Limited #Review #Time
Leave a Reply