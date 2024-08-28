Ubisoft Allowed Too Little Review Time for Star Wars OutlawsAccording to journalist Jason Schreier, the French company began sending out review codes last Monday, but indicated an embargo that expired less than a week later.

“Review codes for Star Wars Outlaws were sent out last Monday, with an embargo set for this morning (2:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, Editor’s note),” Schreier wrote. “One really has to wonder how all this has affected the reception reserved for the game!”

“It’s absurd that a company would invest over four years and God only knows how many millions of dollars into producing a game, and then give reviewers only six days to be able to analyze it.”

“For the record, I’m playing Star Wars Outlaws and enjoying it, but I’m still in the early hours of the campaign. If I had to marathon it in a week, even giving up the weekend to do it, I’d probably I would have ended up hating him.”