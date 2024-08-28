There is very little time left for Star Wars Outlaws is released to the market, a game in which we leave the laser swords and take a blaster to embark on a journey with the protagonist Kay VessAnd for those who don’t know, the biggest fans who have paid for the deluxe version can now try it out early, but with this in mind a new update has emerged, which can throw away all the progress they have made up to this point, so for many it won’t be fair to have spent more and receive this in return.

According to what has been spread in different video game forums such as Silicon Era, Ubisoft has been sending emails to those who made the purchase that includes early access to the game, mentioning that it is necessary to update to the most recent patch version (1,000,002) in PlayStation 5 to be able to continue playing. They also apologize in advance, because if the player started their game before downloading, they will have to delete the save file in order to continue and not have their progression blocked.

Here is the email sent by the publishers:

Hello In order to best experience the Outer Rim, we’re launching a maintenance to ensure everyone is playing the latest version of the game. As one of the affected players who had access to an older version of the game, we’re aware that you may be experiencing some issues following this recent patch. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. To resolve the issue, make sure you are playing version 1.000.002. Here is how to check your version: 1.- From the game tile, select “Options”.

2.- Go to “Information”.

3.- In the Version line, locate the version number. Once you have confirmed that you have the latest version, please start a new save to fully enjoy Star Wars Outlaws as our team intended. If you continue with a previous save, you will unfortunately encounter issues and progression blockers.

There has been no comment on what this patch is specifically due to. PS5 and if it has some kind of bug that is serious that will affect in some way the progress of the video game, but many users will not be happy with what happened, especially those who already have several hours accumulated in the creation of Massive Entertainment. Added to this is the fact that it will have been of no use to have paid extra to restart their game and be on par with those who decided to wait for the standard version that will be released in a couple of days.

Remember that Star Wars Outlaws is launched August 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Icon Era

Author’s note: If the same thing happened to me, I’d be upset too, since the beginning of the game until the moment you’re released into the open world is a bit slow. So spending three extra hours skipping cutscenes would be awful.