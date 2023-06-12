On the occasion ofUbisoft Forwardthe first, long, was shown gameplay videos Of Star Wars Outlaws, the Star Wars game in development at Ubisoft Massive. This is the first direct contact with the game, its story and its setting.

You do Attention, because the video contains previews. If you don’t want to have it, don’t watch it.

The video starts with a brief film sequence which introduces the game’s protagonist, then transitions into real-time gameplay, with a stealth sequence where a guard is taken down first, then the companion is tapped to activate a mechanism.

When spotted it initiates a firefight, with ours switching weapon modes in real-time after taking down an enemy. The shooting ends with the escape in a vehicle on a dirt path. The open world of Star Wars Outlaws feels really large and varied. The chase concludes in the city of Jaunta’s Hope, which appears well-constructed and classroom-like from Star Wars.

Ours enters a bar and starts talking to a character, showing us a remnant of the game’s history. The movie ends on board a spaceship that reaches the orbit of the planet Toshara, where ours is forced to fight in the midst of space debris. She then performs a hyperspace jump reaching the orbit of the planet Akiva. From here begins a montage of sequences that shows other moments of the game and other characters, of which we imagine we will discover everything in the future.