Ubisoft has revealed what the Star Wars Outlaws PC version requirementshis open-world action game coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 30.
The French publisher also indicated for each set of requirements frame rate and resolution of reference.
Star Wars Outlaws PC requirements
Let’s start with the minimum requirements for the 1080p and 30 FPS:
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB, ReBAR on)
- RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65GB SSD
Here are the recommended requirements for 1080p and 60 FPS:
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-10400 @ 2.9 GHz
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB)
- RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65GB SSD
Let’s now move on to the High requirements for the 1440p and 60 FPS:
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @ 3.8 GHz or Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)/NVidia GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)
- RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65GB SSD
We close with the Ultra requirements for the 4K at 60 FPS:
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D @ 3.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.8 GHz
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB), AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB)
- RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65GB SSD
Still talking about Star Wars Outlaws: we played it for 4 hours and this is all we found out.
