The French publisher also indicated for each set of requirements frame rate and resolution of reference.

Ubisoft has revealed what the Star Wars Outlaws PC version requirements his open-world action game coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 30.

Star Wars Outlaws PC requirements

Let’s start with the minimum requirements for the 1080p and 30 FPS:

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB, ReBAR on)

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65GB SSD

Here are the recommended requirements for 1080p and 60 FPS:

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-10400 @ 2.9 GHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB)

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65GB SSD

Let’s now move on to the High requirements for the 1440p and 60 FPS:

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @ 3.8 GHz or Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)/NVidia GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65GB SSD

We close with the Ultra requirements for the 4K at 60 FPS:

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D @ 3.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.8 GHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB), AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB)

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65GB SSD

Still talking about Star Wars Outlaws: we played it for 4 hours and this is all we found out.